MGO One Seven LLC Sells 220 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.39.
Saia Stock Down 0.5 %
Saia stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.15. 157,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,680. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.82. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $472.10.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.