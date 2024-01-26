MGO One Seven LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.32. 6,312,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,172. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

