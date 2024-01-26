MGO One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,912,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,870,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,594,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.05. 444,207 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

