Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down to $89.20

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.20, but opened at $87.24. Micron Technology shares last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 3,627,238 shares.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,397,041. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

