MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 8.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $496.47 and last traded at $494.84. Approximately 685,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,495,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.08 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.26 and a 200 day moving average of $443.14.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,545,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

