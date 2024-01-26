Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.44

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 475016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 159,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 1,119,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 785,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.