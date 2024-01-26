Mizuho Raises ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $9.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.6 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.