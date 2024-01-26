Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,847. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -355.83, a PEG ratio of 77.67 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,109 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

