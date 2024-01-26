Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.81. 2,342,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

