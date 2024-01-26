MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,647 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,667. The stock has a market cap of $948.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $70.88 and a twelve month high of $93.13.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

