MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PH stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $471.59. The company had a trading volume of 444,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.25 and a 200-day moving average of $417.30. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

