MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,307,000 after buying an additional 516,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after buying an additional 238,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after buying an additional 241,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 904,777 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.