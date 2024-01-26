MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,119,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $174.47. 1,052,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $176.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

