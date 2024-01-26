MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Kellanova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

K traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,709,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,323,522.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

