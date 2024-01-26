Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.75. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Moneta Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
