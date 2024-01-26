Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.
Monro Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. 123,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,936. The firm has a market cap of $991.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.
Monro Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monro
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monro
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.