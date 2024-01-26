Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.68%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Monro Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. 123,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,936. The firm has a market cap of $991.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 104.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Monro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Monro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

