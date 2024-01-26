Moore Clark Sells 50,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.64 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About PEDEVCO



PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

