Morgan Stanley Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,314. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

