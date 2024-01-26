Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PD

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,509. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.