Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Acquires C$374,000.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$374,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,248.04.

On Thursday, November 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,198.08.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$15.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.10. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.08 and a 1-year high of C$18.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

