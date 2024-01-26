MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.72

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2536277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

