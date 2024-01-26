Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$19.50 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$19.50 target price on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.97.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 112,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,811. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

