MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 319,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 921,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
