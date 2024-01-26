MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 319,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 921,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

MultiPlan Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 381.8% during the second quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 841,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 666,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.