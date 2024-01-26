Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. 2,557,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 21.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

