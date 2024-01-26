musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14), with a volume of 4522682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 2.60.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

