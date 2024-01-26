Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.
NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ
Institutional Trading of Nasdaq
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.99.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.