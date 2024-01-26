Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $60.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

