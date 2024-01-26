Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $60.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $2,459,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

