National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.97.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$9.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.51 and a 1 year high of C$16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.