National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,214,300 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.4 days.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 4.24%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

