National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,214,300 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.4 days.
National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
