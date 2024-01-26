National Bankshares Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$104.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$71.25.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$90.93. 126,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$77.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.35.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total transaction of C$85,025.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.