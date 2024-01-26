National Bankshares Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GWO traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 643,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.76. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.47.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1481123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.56, for a total transaction of C$1,527,882.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863. Corporate insiders own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

