National Bankshares Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$5.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTO. Pi Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,366. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.27. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of C$641.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

