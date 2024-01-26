National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.50

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 86315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Energy Services Reunited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.