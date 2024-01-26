NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,018,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

FISV traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

