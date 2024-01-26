NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,126,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 88,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 450.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 442,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 362,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

