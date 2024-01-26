NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,261 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.40. The stock had a trading volume of 384,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.88 and its 200 day moving average is $446.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $343.39 and a twelve month high of $513.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

