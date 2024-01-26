NBC Securities Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,535,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,471,738. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

