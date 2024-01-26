NBC Securities Inc. Invests $790,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,901. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $131.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.