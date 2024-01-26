NBC Securities Inc. Invests $891,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

