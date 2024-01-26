NBC Securities Inc. Invests $894,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $84.94 and a 52 week high of $103.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

