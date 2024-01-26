NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after buying an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

