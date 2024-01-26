NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $809,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,485,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,599,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,039. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

