NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $980,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after buying an additional 872,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

