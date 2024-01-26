NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 644.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 102,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 88,389 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 295,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,191. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $49.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%.



The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

