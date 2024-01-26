NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,525 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,111 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

