NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,663 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Encore Wire by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.83. 98,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,702. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $223.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $184.89.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.