NBC Securities Inc. Takes $825,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 1,768,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

