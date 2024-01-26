NBC Securities Inc. Takes $918,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.88. The company had a trading volume of 690,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.61. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $209.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

