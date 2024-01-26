NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.07. 370,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,448. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $494.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

