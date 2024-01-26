NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,941,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,565,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

GS traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.88. 3,463,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.02. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $392.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

